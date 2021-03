Unexpected Floor Show?!

It was mid-afternoon when Mitzi and l went out for our walk. The young man, behind the telegraph pole was waiting for the pick-up rescue vehicle. When we returned...the best part of an hour later, he was still waiting. He was courteous, said he was OK and waiting for the rescue truck. I brought him a bottle of water and some fruit, which was graciously accepted. Shortly afterwards, the Rescue Knight spirited him away.