Photo 1624
Ivy Galore
Drastic garden clearing…this was the first of 5 loads. R did all the hacking of ivy etc. and I trawled them to the dry corner at the edge of the field. Phew!
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Margo Sayer
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
sooc
s4sayer
ivy-galore
Joan Robillard
Looks like lots of work
September 12th, 2021
Margo Sayer
Tip of the iceberg…aargh! Lots done…yet still a fair amount to clear. R has been a real Trojan.
September 12th, 2021
