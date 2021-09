Simeon's Sweater

This assemblage of yarn is the first step to knit a sweater for Simeon, the grandson of friends. The pattern was designed by Elizabeth Zimmerman, an extraordinarily gifted lady. All of the yarns you see here will be used to make S's jacket. It's knitted in one piece, has no seams…and it's a joy to see it come to fruition. A long way off yet.



Watch this space!