Snowdrops @ Vignouse, lots of…

This drift of Snowdrops is opposite the house…and every year…it never disappoints us. They were installed before our watch. There are several varieties…and there was a time when l thought a Snowdrop was a Snowdrop. Little did I know that there are numerous 'varieties'…most of which are not yet on our watch! They bloom in drifts, providing a wonderful sight when there are so few other plants in bloom.