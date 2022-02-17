Previous
Ouessant Sheep by s4sayer
Photo 1671

Ouessant Sheep

This sheep has a wonderful 'devil may care' attitude and is accompanied by 2 others, similarly attired…and out of shot. I am made away by their attitude. Long may they thrive!

17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Margo Sayer

Richard Sayer
I think she is having a bad hair day - no, make that a bad hair month ;-)
February 17th, 2022  
Pat Knowles
Ha ha she looks like she could t care at all what she looks like!
February 17th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨
hard to care when you hair looks like that 😂
February 17th, 2022  
