Previous
Next
Happenstance of Light! by s4sayer
Photo 1672

Happenstance of Light!

This serendipitous shot was taken before l'd realised that my coat had partially morphed into hues of chocolate!

Quirky enough to Post? Why not?
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Does look like chocolate
February 18th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
good enough to eat?
February 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise