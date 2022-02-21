Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1674
Unexpected Trick!
Chania panning for water from a potted plant…is a new trick!
OB
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1761
photos
67
followers
21
following
458% complete
View this month »
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th February 2022 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
unexpected-trick
SwChappell
ace
My cats are constantly into the plants, but more for digging, shredding, and making a mess than for getting water.
February 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close