Photo 1676
Branches…blustered!
Whilst the weather reduced the colour from the scene…l rather like the shambolic result ;-)
OB
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
0
0
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1763
photos
67
followers
21
following
459% complete
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th February 2022 12:05pm
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
branches-blustered
