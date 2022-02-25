Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1679
House, Esplanade à Paimpont
I couldn’t resist this shot with selective colour. Whilst I've no idea how l achieved it…it's a(nother) happy accident. These houses were originally built for those who worked in Paimpont Forest, felling trees to build homes in the bourg.
OB
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1766
photos
67
followers
21
following
460% complete
View this month »
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
25th February 2022 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
house-esplanade-paimpont
gloria jones
ace
Great job with the SC even if it was an accident...Great shapes, textures
February 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close