House, Esplanade à Paimpont by s4sayer
Photo 1679

House, Esplanade à Paimpont

I couldn’t resist this shot with selective colour. Whilst I've no idea how l achieved it…it's a(nother) happy accident. These houses were originally built for those who worked in Paimpont Forest, felling trees to build homes in the bourg.

25th February 2022

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
@s4sayer
gloria jones ace
Great job with the SC even if it was an accident...Great shapes, textures
February 25th, 2022  
