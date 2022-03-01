Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1683
Happenstance!
With no photo of particular merit…this shot is between a rock and a hard place…after considerable faffing about.
It may be better on black!?
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1770
photos
67
followers
21
following
461% complete
View this month »
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st March 2022 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
happenstance
,
s4sayer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close