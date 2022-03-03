Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1685
Lunch Hunter!
There were several ducks diving, yet this was the one that gave me the shot l was looking for.
OB
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1772
photos
67
followers
21
following
461% complete
View this month »
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
2nd March 2022 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
lunch-hunter
Corinne C
ace
A fun shot with nice reflection
March 3rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
Bottom's up!!
March 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 3rd, 2022
Kathy
ace
Great timing. I always wonder if they see when they are under there or see on top and then sort of dive blindly.
March 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close