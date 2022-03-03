Previous
Next
Lunch Hunter! by s4sayer
Photo 1685

Lunch Hunter!

There were several ducks diving, yet this was the one that gave me the shot l was looking for.

OB
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
461% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fun shot with nice reflection
March 3rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Bottom's up!!
March 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 3rd, 2022  
Kathy ace
Great timing. I always wonder if they see when they are under there or see on top and then sort of dive blindly.
March 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise