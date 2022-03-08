Sign up
Photo 1690
Unexpected View!
Walking back to the car, took a different path and…almost fell with the shock of Henry's accumulation of various shapes and sizes. Some may even have seen exciting times!? Am much amused and puzzled by the bike!?
OB
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
Looks like Henry is like my husband. Finds something at a good price, especially free, thinks to himself "I could use that for something", and brings it home. I cleaned out, threw out, gave away many of these "treasures" after my husband died.
March 8th, 2022
