LeDean Butchers…refurbishing the Bar, Butchery, Catering & the desire to provide what customers need and want. Long may they continue. by s4sayer
LeDean Butchers…refurbishing the Bar, Butchery, Catering & the desire to provide what customers need and want. Long may they continue.

The assembled vehicles show how much this village relies on local trade.
Long may it continue!
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
