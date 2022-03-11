Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1693
Work in Progress
There are 10 vehicles in the Bourg at Paimpont…all involved in the refurbishment of the Butchery…and perhaps other facilities that will add value to Paimpont and those who live here.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1780
photos
65
followers
21
following
463% complete
View this month »
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th March 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
work-in-progress
,
s4sayer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close