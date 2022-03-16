Sign up
Photo 1695
It's got to go!
Having plenty of space to accommodate 'stuff' is fine…until you realise that out of sight needs to progress to the decision. It's Got To Go!
OB
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
3
0
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1782
photos
65
followers
21
following
464% complete
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th March 2022 5:54pm
Tags
it's-got-to-go!
Joan Robillard
ace
Every winter my porch becomes a place that collects "stuff" and now spring is coming and it needs cleaning out.
March 16th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Spring cleaning is in order :). Great capture of shapes, textures
March 16th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Looks like my husband's collection. "I could use that to..."
March 16th, 2022
