Chania…much missed by s4sayer
Photo 1696

Chania…much missed

It's now 3 months since we took Chania for her last outing. Our Vet was attentive and professional in all aspects. It's taken me until now to re-post this shot.

We've laid her to rest under a large pine tree…her much favoured spot in cool shadow. R has erected an appropriate stone.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Margo Sayer

16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
gloria jones
I'm very sorry for yours and Richard's loss, Margo. Chania had the best home and caretakers ever.
September 2nd, 2022  
JackieR
She will leave a hole in your heart with big memories to help you smile
September 2nd, 2022  
