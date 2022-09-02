Sign up
Photo 1696
Chania…much missed
It's now 3 months since we took Chania for her last outing. Our Vet was attentive and professional in all aspects. It's taken me until now to re-post this shot.
We've laid her to rest under a large pine tree…her much favoured spot in cool shadow. R has erected an appropriate stone.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Margo Sayer
gloria jones
ace
I'm very sorry for yours and Richard's loss, Margo. Chania had the best home and caretakers ever.
September 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
She will leave a hole in your heart with big memories to help you smile
September 2nd, 2022
