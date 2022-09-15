Sign up
Photo 1702
Ducks on Paimpont Lake
It's rare to see the ducks here, they tend to disperse hither, thither and yon…rarely going on land, although there is a lady who feeds them bread…on land. Several people have tried to explain that bread is not 'duck food', without success.
OB
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Tags
lake
,
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
ducks-on-paimpont
