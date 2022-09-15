Previous
Ducks on Paimpont Lake by s4sayer
Ducks on Paimpont Lake

It's rare to see the ducks here, they tend to disperse hither, thither and yon…rarely going on land, although there is a lady who feeds them bread…on land. Several people have tried to explain that bread is not 'duck food', without success.

15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Margo Sayer

