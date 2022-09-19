Previous
Pan-Demic? by s4sayer
Photo 1705

Pan-Demic?

A few days ago our hob went awol…and we're still waiting for a replacement. As you can see…the saucepans look bereft without their hob to keep them safe and clean.

Undaunted, I stood on a chair to take this shot…and now we've got a Pan-Demic!
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
September 19th, 2022  
