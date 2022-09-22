Sign up
Photo 1706
Most climbed tree at Paimpont!
This tree is on the edge of Paimpont Lake. It welcomes and 'accommodates' one and all. The upper branches thrive there, whilst the lower ones have a constant source of water. Summer visitors…adults and children…clamber here. Why not!
OB
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
0
0
Margo Sayer
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
most-climbed-tree-at-paimpont
