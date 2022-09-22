Previous
Next
Most climbed tree at Paimpont! by s4sayer
Photo 1706

Most climbed tree at Paimpont!

This tree is on the edge of Paimpont Lake. It welcomes and 'accommodates' one and all. The upper branches thrive there, whilst the lower ones have a constant source of water. Summer visitors…adults and children…clamber here. Why not!

OB

22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise