Yayyhh Tuesday! by sa365
3 / 365

Yayyhh Tuesday!

Its Tuesday! On Tuesdays our ukulele duo rehearse This is me & my bestie Alison.There'll be a LOT more photos with her as we flit about the country! What's your take on ukulele music?
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Shirley-Ann Rowley

@sa365
Hi, I'm Shirley-Ann from Cairns, Australia. Here for a year and maybe more. Interests - faith, family, friends, ukulele performing, songwriting, poetry, good character people,...
