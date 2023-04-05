Sign up
4 / 365
Renovation complete!
It was 2 years ago almost to the day since I started renovating our very neglected home & this is a plant our son brought us 2 years ago. In this pic everything looks shiny and new because it is! ❤️
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Shirley-Ann Rowley
@sa365
Hi, I'm Shirley-Ann from Cairns, Australia. Here for a year and maybe more. Interests - faith, family, friends, ukulele performing, songwriting, poetry, good character people,...
Tags
#backyard
,
#pool
,
#plants
,
#renovations
,
#wednesday
