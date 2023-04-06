Previous
Next
Outside-In-Shadow by sa365
5 / 365

Outside-In-Shadow

I was thinking about going outside to take a photo of the sun setting but looked at the wall and saw this. I got a quick pic but it was gone in 10 seconds. An ordinary wonder .... thats life!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Shirley-Ann Rowley

@sa365
Hi, I'm Shirley-Ann from Cairns, Australia. Here for a year and maybe more. Interests - faith, family, friends, ukulele performing, songwriting, poetry, good character people,...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise