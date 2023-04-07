Previous
Rise and Shine by sa365
6 / 365

Rise and Shine

It's 5:30am. I was waiting to take a sunrise photo. I took a whole bunch of pics but I love this one. The colours, the angles and the last of the night stars. Good morning Good Friday!
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Shirley-Ann Rowley

@sa365
Hi, I'm Shirley-Ann from Cairns, Australia. Here for a year and maybe more. Interests - faith, family, friends, ukulele performing, songwriting, poetry, good character people,...
