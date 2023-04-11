Previous
Hahaha local cafe board 🙌🏾😃❤️ by sa365
10 / 365

Hahaha local cafe board 🙌🏾😃❤️

This makes me smile! The colours the art the subject and maybe because Au can here Donkey singing ‘ I like big butts and I cannot lie’
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Shirley-Ann Rowley

@sa365
Hi, I'm Shirley-Ann from Cairns, Australia. Here for a year and maybe more. Interests - faith, family, friends, ukulele performing, songwriting, poetry, good character people,...
