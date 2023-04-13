Previous
Next
#20 Shoreline Vibe by sa365
11 / 365

#20 Shoreline Vibe

If I had the money I’d buy this piece from local artist Jeni Bullock. But I don’t do this Photo will have to do! I LOVE the totem covered trees ❤️
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Shirley-Ann Rowley

@sa365
Hi, I'm Shirley-Ann from Cairns, Australia. Here for a year and maybe more. Interests - faith, family, friends, ukulele performing, songwriting, poetry, good character people,...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise