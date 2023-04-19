Previous
Next
Smooth Operator by sa365
18 / 365

Smooth Operator

My favourite 'juicy' food truck always tempts at our local beachside markets!
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Shirley-Ann Rowley

@sa365
Hi, I'm Shirley-Ann from Cairns, Australia. Here for a year and maybe more. Interests - faith, family, friends, ukulele performing, songwriting, poetry, good character people,...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise