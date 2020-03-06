Sign up
House In The Woods
I'm goin' down to the house in the woods
See my little darlin'
I'm goin' down, out in the fields
With summertime comin'
Oh my love, what can I do
What can I do but love you?
For the rest of my days, the rest of my nights
What can I do but love you?
- Tom Petty
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Sadie
@sadiec
This is my 5th year of 365. My 1st,3rd,and 4thyear were completed. My 2nd year I wasn't able to do so. I may or may...
