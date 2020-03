Try A Little Tenderness

Oh she may be weary

Them young girls they do get wearied

Wearing that same old shaggy dress, yeah, yeah

But when she gets weary

Try a little tenderness, yeah, yeah

You know she's waiting

Just anticipating

The thing that you'll never, never, never, never possess, yeah, yeah

But while she's there waiting

Without them try a little tenderness

That's all you got to do



- Otis Redding