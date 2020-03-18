Sign up
15 / 365
Crazy
Crazy
I'm crazy for feeling so lonely
I'm crazy
Crazy for feeling so blue
I knew
You'd love me as long as you wanted
And then some day
You'd leave me for somebody new
Worry
Why do I let myself worry?
Wondering
What in the world did I do?
Oh, crazy
For thinking that my love could hold you
I'm crazy for trying
And crazy for crying
And I'm crazy for loving you
-Patsy Cline
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Sadie
@sadiec
This is my 5th year of 365. My 1st,3rd,and 4thyear were completed. My 2nd year I wasn't able to do so. I may or may...
