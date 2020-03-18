Crazy

I'm crazy for feeling so lonely

I'm crazy

Crazy for feeling so blue



I knew

You'd love me as long as you wanted

And then some day

You'd leave me for somebody new



Worry

Why do I let myself worry?

Wondering

What in the world did I do?



Oh, crazy

For thinking that my love could hold you

I'm crazy for trying

And crazy for crying

And I'm crazy for loving you



-Patsy Cline