Previous
Next
Tongue Tied by sadiec
16 / 365

Tongue Tied

Take me to your best friend's house
Marmalade we're making out
Oh yeah
Take me to your best friend's house
I loved you then and I love you now

Don't take me tongue tied
Don't wave no goodbye
Don't...
Right!

One, two, three, four
Don't leave me tongue tied
Let's stay up all night
I'll get real high
Slumber party; pillow fight
My eyes on your eyes
Like Peter Pan up in the sky
My best friend's house tonight
Let's bump the beats till beddy-bye

Don't take me tongue tied
Don't wave no goodbye
Don't take me tongue tied
Don't kiss me goodnight
Don't...

- Grouplove
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Sadie

@sadiec
This is my 5th year of 365. My 1st,3rd,and 4thyear were completed. My 2nd year I wasn't able to do so. I may or may...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise