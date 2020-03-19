Tongue Tied

Take me to your best friend's house

Marmalade we're making out

Oh yeah

Take me to your best friend's house

I loved you then and I love you now



Don't take me tongue tied

Don't wave no goodbye

Don't...

Right!



One, two, three, four

Don't leave me tongue tied

Let's stay up all night

I'll get real high

Slumber party; pillow fight

My eyes on your eyes

Like Peter Pan up in the sky

My best friend's house tonight

Let's bump the beats till beddy-bye



Don't take me tongue tied

Don't wave no goodbye

Don't take me tongue tied

Don't kiss me goodnight

Don't...



- Grouplove