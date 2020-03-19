Take me to your best friend's house
Marmalade we're making out
Oh yeah
Take me to your best friend's house
I loved you then and I love you now
Don't take me tongue tied
Don't wave no goodbye
Don't...
Right!
One, two, three, four
Don't leave me tongue tied
Let's stay up all night
I'll get real high
Slumber party; pillow fight
My eyes on your eyes
Like Peter Pan up in the sky
My best friend's house tonight
Let's bump the beats till beddy-bye
Don't take me tongue tied
Don't wave no goodbye
Don't take me tongue tied
Don't kiss me goodnight
Don't...