U Got The Look

Here we are folks

The dream we all dream of

Boy versus girl in the World Series of love

Tell me, have you got the look?

You walked in, I woke up

I've never seen a pretty girl

Look so tough, baby

You got that look

Color you peach and black

Color me takin' aback

Crucial, I think I want ya

You've got the look (You've got the hook)

You sho'nuf do be cookin' in my book

Your face is jammin'

Your body's heck-a-slammin'

If love is good

Let's get to rammin'



- Prince