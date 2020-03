17 Days

Called you yesterday

You didn't answer your phone

The main drag is knowing that

You probably weren't alone

So here I sit in my lonely room

Lookin' for my sunshine

But all I've got is two cigarettes

And this broken heart of mine

So let the rain come down

Let the rain come down

Let the rain come down, down

Let the rain come down

Let the rain come down

Let the rain come down, down



- Prince