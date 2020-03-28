Previous
Miss Missing You by sadiec
25 / 365

Miss Missing You

Don't panic
No, not yet
I know I'm the one you want to forget
Cue all the love to leave my heart
It's time for me to fall apart
Now you're gone
But I'll be okay
Your hot whisky eyes
Have fanned the flames
Maybe I'll burn a little brighter tonight
Let the fire breathe me back to life
Baby, you were my picket fence
I miss missing you now and then
Chlorine kissed summer skin
I miss missing you now and then
Sometimes before it gets better


The darkness gets bigger
The person that you'd take a bullet for is behind the trigger
Oh, we're fading fast
I miss missing you now and then

-Fall Out Boy
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Sadie

@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
6% complete

