Nights Like This

I could feel that it was over

Your love for me

Why couldn't you tell me you had

Another on your mind?

Its no way to treat me when you know

How I feel inside

I could not hide the way I felt last night.

Tears I cried

My love for you I can't deny no no no no

Nights like this I wish

Rain drops would fall(yes I do hey baby oh)

Nights like this I wish that

Rain drops would fall



- After 7