Previous
Next
Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin' by sadiec
29 / 365

Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

You make me weep and wanna die
Just when you said we'd try

Lovin', touchin', squeezin' each other
When I'm alone all by myself
You're out with someone else
Lovin', touchin', squeezin' each other

You're tearin' me apart
Every, every day
You're tearin' me apart
Oh, what can I say?
You're tearin' me apart

It won't be long, yes, till you're alone
When your lover, oh, he hasn't come home
Cause he's lovin', ooh, he's touchin',
He's squeezin' another

- Journey
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Sadie

@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise