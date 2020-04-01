Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
29 / 365
Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'
You make me weep and wanna die
Just when you said we'd try
Lovin', touchin', squeezin' each other
When I'm alone all by myself
You're out with someone else
Lovin', touchin', squeezin' each other
You're tearin' me apart
Every, every day
You're tearin' me apart
Oh, what can I say?
You're tearin' me apart
It won't be long, yes, till you're alone
When your lover, oh, he hasn't come home
Cause he's lovin', ooh, he's touchin',
He's squeezin' another
- Journey
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sadie
@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
29
photos
2
followers
6
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
1st April 2020 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close