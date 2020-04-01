Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

You make me weep and wanna die

Just when you said we'd try



Lovin', touchin', squeezin' each other

When I'm alone all by myself

You're out with someone else

Lovin', touchin', squeezin' each other



You're tearin' me apart

Every, every day

You're tearin' me apart

Oh, what can I say?

You're tearin' me apart



It won't be long, yes, till you're alone

When your lover, oh, he hasn't come home

Cause he's lovin', ooh, he's touchin',

He's squeezin' another



- Journey