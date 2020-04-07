Tell me something, why is o so cold in my house
I"ve been feelin' like the whole world's
Been right on my shoulders
Since you've left there's been black cat sittin
On my door step
Was i ullusinating cuz im sure he spoke to me he said
Remember the time
(I dont rememba?)
You drank to much wine
(But I was having so much fun, yeh, yeh)
You're secret phone calls
(Your secret lil' business, you, you, know)
Some things you cant hide
()
I've been watching
Watching you watching me
Tell me something
Why is o so cold your house
(I've been watching you)
*Repeat*
(Ooo so so cold in your house)