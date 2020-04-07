Watching You

Tell me something, why is o so cold in my house

I"ve been feelin' like the whole world's

Been right on my shoulders

Since you've left there's been black cat sittin

On my door step

Was i ullusinating cuz im sure he spoke to me he said

Remember the time

(I dont rememba?)

You drank to much wine

(But I was having so much fun, yeh, yeh)

You're secret phone calls

(Your secret lil' business, you, you, know)

Some things you cant hide

()

I've been watching

Watching you watching me

Tell me something

Why is o so cold your house

(I've been watching you)

*Repeat*

(Ooo so so cold in your house)



-Loose End