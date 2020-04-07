Previous
Watching You by sadiec
35 / 365

Watching You

Tell me something, why is o so cold in my house
I"ve been feelin' like the whole world's
Been right on my shoulders
Since you've left there's been black cat sittin
On my door step
Was i ullusinating cuz im sure he spoke to me he said
Remember the time
(I dont rememba?)
You drank to much wine
(But I was having so much fun, yeh, yeh)
You're secret phone calls
(Your secret lil' business, you, you, know)
Some things you cant hide
()
I've been watching
Watching you watching me
Tell me something
Why is o so cold your house
(I've been watching you)
*Repeat*
(Ooo so so cold in your house)

-Loose End
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Sadie

@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
