Clarity by sadiec
36 / 365

Clarity

I worry, I weigh three times my body
I worry, I throw my fear around
But this morning
There's a calm I can't explain
The rock candy's melted, only diamonds now remain, oh
By the time I recognize this moment
This moment will be gone
But I will bend the light pretending
That it somehow lingered on, well I got is oh
And I will wait to find
If this will last forever
And I will wait to find
If this will last forever
And I will pay no mind
When it won't and it won't because it can't
It just can't (It's not supposed to)

- John Mayer
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Sadie

@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
9% complete

