Clarity

I worry, I weigh three times my body

I worry, I throw my fear around

But this morning

There's a calm I can't explain

The rock candy's melted, only diamonds now remain, oh

By the time I recognize this moment

This moment will be gone

But I will bend the light pretending

That it somehow lingered on, well I got is oh

And I will wait to find

If this will last forever

And I will wait to find

If this will last forever

And I will pay no mind

When it won't and it won't because it can't

It just can't (It's not supposed to)



- John Mayer