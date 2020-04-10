Unwritten

I am unwritten, can't read my mind

I'm undefined

I'm just beginning, the pen's in my hand

Ending unplanned

Staring at the blank page before you

Open up the dirty window (window, window, window)

Reaching for something in the distance

So close you can almost taste it (taste it, taste it, taste it)

Feel the rain on your skin

No one else can feel it for you

Only you can let it in

No one else, no one else

Can speak the words on your lips

Drench yourself in words unspoken

Live your life with arms wide open

Today is where your book begins

The rest is still unwritten



-Natasha Bedingfield