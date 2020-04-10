Previous
Unwritten by sadiec
37 / 365

Unwritten

I am unwritten, can't read my mind
I'm undefined
I'm just beginning, the pen's in my hand
Ending unplanned
Staring at the blank page before you
Open up the dirty window (window, window, window)
Reaching for something in the distance
So close you can almost taste it (taste it, taste it, taste it)
Feel the rain on your skin
No one else can feel it for you
Only you can let it in
No one else, no one else
Can speak the words on your lips
Drench yourself in words unspoken
Live your life with arms wide open
Today is where your book begins
The rest is still unwritten

-Natasha Bedingfield
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Sadie

@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
10% complete

Photo Details

