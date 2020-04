Here Comes Peter Cottontail

Here comes Peter Cottontail

Hoppin' down the bunny trail

Hippity hoppin', Easter's on its way

Bringin' every girl and boy

Baskets full of Easter joy

Things to make your Easter bright and gay

He's got jelly beans for Tommy

Colored eggs for sister Sue

There's an orchid for your mommy

And an Easter bonnet too

Oh! here comes Peter Cottontail

Hoppin' down the bunny trail

Hippity hoppity, happy Easter Day

Here comes Peter Cottontail

Hoppin' down the bunny trail

Hippity hoppin', Easter's on its way



- Gene Autry