He Loves U Not

Give it your all, girl
Give it all you got
You can take a chance
And take your best shot
I see what you want girl
And whatcha do
He's never gonna
Gonna make it with you
You're pulling petals off a flower
Trying to get your way (way)
Keep pulling
Til it says what you want it to say (say)
Girl, you can pick a field full of daisies
But he'd still be my baby
And I know you can hardly wait
Til I'm away from him
Instinctively
I know what you're thinking
You'll be giving him an open invitation
But my baby won't be taken in
You can pout your cherry lips
Try to tempt him with a sweet kiss
(Sweet kiss)
You can flirt your pretty eyes
He ain't got his hands tied
No chains to unlock
So free to do what he wants
He's into what he's got
He loves me
He loves you not
No matter what you do
He's never gonna be with you
He's into what he's got
He loves me
He loves you not