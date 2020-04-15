He Loves U Not

Give it your all, girl

Give it all you got

You can take a chance

And take your best shot

I see what you want girl

And whatcha do

He's never gonna

Gonna make it with you



You're pulling petals off a flower

Trying to get your way (way)

Keep pulling

Til it says what you want it to say (say)

Girl, you can pick a field full of daisies

But he'd still be my baby

And I know you can hardly wait

Til I'm away from him

Instinctively

I know what you're thinking

You'll be giving him an open invitation

But my baby won't be taken in



You can pout your cherry lips

Try to tempt him with a sweet kiss

(Sweet kiss)

You can flirt your pretty eyes

He ain't got his hands tied



No chains to unlock

So free to do what he wants

He's into what he's got

He loves me

He loves you not

No matter what you do

He's never gonna be with you

He's into what he's got

He loves me

He loves you not



- Dream