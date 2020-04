I Believe I Can Fly

I used to think that I could not go on

And life was nothing but an awful song

But now I know the meaning of true love

I'm leaning on the everlasting arms

If I can see it, then I can do it

If I just believe it, there's nothing to it

I believe I can fly

I believe I can touch the sky

I think about it every night and day (Night and day)

Spread my wings and fly away

I believe I can soar

I see me running through that open door

I believe I can fly

I believe I can fly



- R. Kelly