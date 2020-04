Ruin

Do ya?

Do you think about me?

And, do ya?

Do you feel the same way, babe?

And, do ya?

Do you remember how it felt?

'Cause I do

So listen to me, baby

And I'm not tryna ruin your happiness

But darling don't you know that

I'm the only one for ya?

And I'm not tryina ruin your happiness, baby

But darling don't you know that

I'm the only one, yeah?



- Shawn Mendes