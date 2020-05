That'll Be The Day

Well, that'll be the day, when you say goodbye

Yes, that'll be the day, when you make me cry

You say you're gonna leave, you know it's a lie

'Cause that'll be the day when I die

Well, you give me all your loving and your turtle doving

All your hugs and kisses and your money too

Well, you know you love me baby, until you tell me, maybe

That some day, well I'll be through



- Buddy Holly