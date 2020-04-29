Building A Mystery

You come out at night

That's when the energy comes

And the dark side's light

And the vampires roam

You strut your rasta wear

And your suicide poem

And a cross from a faith that died

Before Jesus came

You're building a mystery

You live in a church

Where you sleep with voodoo dolls

And you won't give up the search

For the ghosts in the halls

You wear sandals in the snow

And a smile that won't wash away

Can you look out the window

Without your shadow getting in the way?

You're so beautiful

With an edge and charm

But so careful

When I'm in your arms

'Cause you're working

Building a mystery

Holding on and holding it in

Yeah you're working

Building a mystery

And choosing so carefully



-Prince