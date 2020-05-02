My Name Is Tallulah

My name is Tallulah

My first rule of thumb

I don't say where I'm going

Or where I'm coming from

I try to leave a little reputation behind me

So if you really need to

You'll know how to find me



My name is Tallulah

I live till I die

I'll take what you give me

And I won't ask why

I've made a lot of friends

In some exotic places

I don't remember names

But I remember faces

Lonely

You don't have to be lonely

Come and see Tallulah

We can chase your troubles away

If you're lonely

You don't have to be lonely

When they talk about Tallulah

You know what they say

No one south of Heaven's

Gonna treat you finer

Tallulah had her training

In North Carolina



- Paul Williams