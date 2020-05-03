Let's Stay Together

Let's stay together



I, I'm so in love with you

Whatever you want to do is alright with me

'Cause you make me feel so brand new

And I want to spend my life with you





Let me say that since, baby, since we've been together

Ooh, loving you forever is what I need

Let me be the one you come running to

I'll never be untrue



Ooh, baby, let's, let's stay together

Lovin' you whether

Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad

Ooh, yeah

Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad



- Al Green