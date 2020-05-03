Sign up
61 / 365
Let's Stay Together
Let's stay together
I, I'm so in love with you
Whatever you want to do is alright with me
'Cause you make me feel so brand new
And I want to spend my life with you
Let me say that since, baby, since we've been together
Ooh, loving you forever is what I need
Let me be the one you come running to
I'll never be untrue
Ooh, baby, let's, let's stay together
Lovin' you whether
Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad
Ooh, yeah
Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad
- Al Green
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Sadie
@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
13th May 2020 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
