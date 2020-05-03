Previous
Next
Let's Stay Together by sadiec
61 / 365

Let's Stay Together

Let's stay together

I, I'm so in love with you
Whatever you want to do is alright with me
'Cause you make me feel so brand new
And I want to spend my life with you


Let me say that since, baby, since we've been together
Ooh, loving you forever is what I need
Let me be the one you come running to
I'll never be untrue

Ooh, baby, let's, let's stay together
Lovin' you whether
Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad
Ooh, yeah
Whether times are good or bad, happy or sad

- Al Green
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Sadie

@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise