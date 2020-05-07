I Want You To Want Me

I want you to want me

I need you to need me

I'd love you to love me

I'm beggin' you to beg me

I want you to want me

I need you to need me

I'd love you to love me



I'll shine up my old brown shoes

I'll put on a brand new shirt

I'll get home early from work

If you say that you love me

Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I

See you cryin' (cryin, cryin')

Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I

See you cryin' (cryin, cryin')

Feelin' all alone without a friend

You know you feel like dyin' (dyin', dyin')

Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I

See you cryin' (cryin', cryin')



I want you to want me

I need you to need me

I'd love you to love me

I'm beggin' you to beg me



-Cheap Trick