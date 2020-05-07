Previous
I Want You To Want Me by sadiec
64 / 365

I want you to want me
I need you to need me
I'd love you to love me
I'm beggin' you to beg me
I want you to want me
I need you to need me
I'd love you to love me

I'll shine up my old brown shoes
I'll put on a brand new shirt
I'll get home early from work
If you say that you love me
Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I
See you cryin' (cryin, cryin')
Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I
See you cryin' (cryin, cryin')
Feelin' all alone without a friend
You know you feel like dyin' (dyin', dyin')
Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I
See you cryin' (cryin', cryin')

I want you to want me
I need you to need me
I'd love you to love me
I'm beggin' you to beg me

-Cheap Trick
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Sadie

@sadiec
This is my 6th year of 365. I've only completed two years. I'm hoping I can complete this year. I use songs for EVERY ONE of...
17% complete

