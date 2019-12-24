Previous
Christmas Eve- All is calm, all is bright..... by sailingmusic
Photo 2915

Christmas Eve- All is calm, all is bright.....

Just went to our church's Christmas Eve pageant and on the way back we stopped at a local boatyard that always decorates for the holiday season. A Christmas tree made of lobster traps and a snowman made of mooring buoys and oars for arms.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Elizabeth ace
Lovely!
December 25th, 2019  
Valerie Chesney ace
Like this very much
December 25th, 2019  
