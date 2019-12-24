Sign up
Photo 2915
Christmas Eve- All is calm, all is bright.....
Just went to our church's Christmas Eve pageant and on the way back we stopped at a local boatyard that always decorates for the holiday season. A Christmas tree made of lobster traps and a snowman made of mooring buoys and oars for arms.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4267
photos
197
followers
208
following
798% complete
View this month »
4
2
365
NIKON D90
24th December 2019 7:25pm
Tags
and
,
lights
,
snowman
,
christmas-tree
,
oars
,
lobster-pots
,
mooring-buoys
,
merryh-christmas
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely!
December 25th, 2019
Valerie Chesney
ace
Like this very much
December 25th, 2019
