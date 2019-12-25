Previous
Next
Santa gets it done by water too. by sailingmusic
Photo 2916

Santa gets it done by water too.

Parker's Boat Yard decorations. He is off delivering to people on tropical islands. Can you see Rudolf? Hope everyone had a great Christmas Day. Are the people in the UK getting ready for Boxing Day? Best wishes to all.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise