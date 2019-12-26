Previous
Next
What the heck? by sailingmusic
Photo 2917

What the heck?

So I was taking shots of things across the street and this car photo bombed in front of me and this happened. It looks like a sabre light or something. It is the weirdest shot, one headlight not the other.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise